Antje Utgaard Sizzles In A Sequined Bikini, Flashes Her Beautiful Smile On Instagram

American Playboy model Antje Utgaard took to her Instagram page on Saturday and shared a very hot bikini snap to wow her 1.8 million followers.

In the picture, Antje could be seen rocking a skimpy sequined bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. The two-piece bathing suit featured a tiny bikini top that boasted triangular cups full of gold sequins and a white border. It comprised a plunging neckline that put her enviable cleavage and a glimpse of sideboob on full display.

Antje paired the sexy top with equally skimpy matching bottoms that drew attention toward her taut stomach and well-toned thighs.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup in keeping with her glamorous bikini. The application seemingly featured a matte foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, a light pink blush, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Antje wore her blond tresses in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulder. She also had a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only chose a delicate gold bracelet.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California. The photoshoot took place outdoors as some trees could be seen in the background.

To pose, she bent her body, slightly spread her legs, threw her head back, looked away from the camera and flashed an ear-to-ear smile. She tugged at her bra to show off more cleavage and held an ice lolly in her hand.

In the caption, she used a funny quote about summer bachelors and offered to follow back two of her fans if they posted about the things that they are looking forward to this summer. She also tagged her photographer Aaron Riveroll in the post for acknowledgement.

Within three hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of her followers also took to the comment section and posted about 450 messages.

“Wow, what a beautiful and sexy woman you are,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Omg, you are awesome!! I love you so much, babe,” another user chimed in.

“You look very sexy and beautiful, sweetie. I can’t wait to finally get to the beach since we had to cancel our Caribbean vacation, and do some camping in the mountains and relax by a nice campfire,” a third follower replied to the caption.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including McKenzie Alexandra, Jessica Cribbon, and Lyna Perez.