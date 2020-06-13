Caroline Wozniacki Sizzles In A Skimpy Leopard Print Bikini In New Instagram Share

Caroline Wozniacki enjoys a day by the pool.

Tennis superstar Caroline Wozniaki retired from the sport that she is so well known for in January right after the Australian Open. These days she is enjoying time with her husband, David Lee, and baking up a storm, as seen on her Instagram recently. On Saturday, the Danish athlete posted two photos on the social media platform of herself soaking up the sun in a steamy bikini.

In the snapshots, Wozniacki was chilling by a pool on a picture-perfect day. The location is not exactly known, but it could very well be her and David’s home that the picture was taken at. The 29-year-old took a walk on the wild side by wearing a skimpy leopard print bikini that showed off some serious skin. The swimwear straps went over her toned shoulders and also tied in the back. The bikini bottoms appeared to dip low exposing her trim mid-section and was held on by a thin piece of leopard fabric on each side exposing her toned legs.

The first Instagram snap shows her side profile as she is sitting poolside with one leg bent up while her other leg is cooling off in the water. Her hands are resting on her left leg showing off her bright red nail polish. She appears to be gazing straight ahead in this one. In the second photo, she is in the same position, however, she is facing towards the camera with a smile on her face.

Caroline Wozniacki also wore a wide-brimmed hat to keep her face from getting too much sun. The top of the hat was exposed and the former professional tennis player took full advantage of that by twisting her long blond locks up into a high bun. She was able to have the perfect summer hairstyle, while also sporting a fun hat. It looks like she is makeup free for her day relaxing in the sunshine.

Wozniacki chose the perfect backdrop to pose for the pic with ripples of sunlight shimmering throughout the pool. Beyond that was plenty of lush greenery and mountains in the background. The clear blue sky just added something special to the gorgeous scenery.

David Lee reacted to the sexy photo of his wife by sending her a heart eyes emoji. In addition, professional skier Lindsey Vonn sent a shout out to Caroline Wozniacki letting her know that she was jealous of her in the photo.

Lindsey Vonn is certainly no stranger to sending out Instagram snaps of herself in bikinis as well. Last month she looked stunning in a pastel two-piece as she was busy washing her car with her two dogs sitting inside.