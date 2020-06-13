Raven Loso Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In A Form-Fitting Maxi Dress

Raven Loso heated up Instagram earlier today with a new pic of herself wearing a form-fitting maxi dress that showed off her voluptuous curves.

The stunner posed in front of a camera by turning to her side and then looking over her shoulder into the lens with a big, bright smile on her face. Her straight white teeth looked extra shiny from between her full lips.

Raven’s dress was multi-colored, primarily designed in shades of red, orange, brown, yellow, and green, blended together in paint-like streaks of pigment up and down her long-sleeved outfit.

Despite being a maxi dress, her attire clung to her curvy figure in all of the right places. The silhouette of her breasts was on display, much to the delight of her 3 million followers. However, most eye-catching of all was her incredible booty, which looked extra plump and perky in her latest snap. The dress also cinched at the waist, flattering her middle section before billowing out to encompass her prodigious backside.

To complete her look, Raven rocked a pair of strappy gold high heels. She left her long, ash-colored hair loose, allowing her straight locks to cascade down her backside. It also appeared that the model was wearing a full face of makeup with an application that looked to include lip gloss, foundation, mascara, eyeshadow, and a dusting of shimmery highlighter. It seemed like she may have also groomed her eyebrows.

Raven did not indicate the location where the picture was taken, but it looked to be somewhere tropical and picturesque as the turquoise sea was visible behind her beneath a pale blue sky streaked with fluffy white clouds. There were also several palm trees and foliage visible in the background. She seemed to be standing in a tiled courtyard of some kind, stretched out before the beach.

Within 30 minutes of going live, Raven’s post had garnered close to 5,000 likes and over 100 comments. Fans quickly flocked to her comments section to shower her in praise.

Many of them could not help but add some peach emoji to express enthusiasm for her famous rear. Dozens of people wrote that she looked extra “thick,” and they appreciated it.

“Looking like a rainbow,” gushed one fan.

“Yeez no one does it better baby,” raved another alongside a flame emoji.

“Lawd god thank u for making this masterpiece,” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

Earlier this month, Raven shared a steamy pic of herself wearing a shiny curve-enhancing bodysuit.