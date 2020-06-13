Stassi Schroeder’s Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz About Her Post-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Career Plans

Some think the fired reality star will be a mommy blogger, while others think more TV is in her future.

Stassi Schroeder’s pregnancy news has some social media users thinking they have her next career move figured out.

After the fired Vanderpump Rules star’s pregnancy was confirmed by news outlets, the reaction was widespread on social networks, with some calling the announcement the first step toward Stassi’s plans for a comeback.

Stassi, 31, lost everything when she was fired from her lucrative reality TV gig on Vanderpump Rules for her past racist actions, alongside fellow cast members Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni. The former Bravo star lost brand deals, her wine line, her Straight up With Stassi podcast, and even her longtime agent.

Now, some think Stassi’s pregnancy news, conveniently announced just after she hired a crisis PR rep, is part of a long-term plan.

On Twitter, some thought the road to mommy blogger is being paved for Stassi.

“A year from now no one will care or hold Stassi accountable. She’ll be a mommy blogger and she’ll have endorsements,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Stassi is pregnant? Yeah, mommy blogger is going to be her next gig. Guaranteed,” another added.

Others thought perhaps a TV spinoff with her fiance Beau Clark could be next.

“Is her damage control PR rep trying to set the stage for a Stassi and Beau spinoff about her wedding and pregnancy?” one commenter asked.

“She’s fighting for her livelihood,” another wrote. “Like many women, it’s oops, a baby will fix everything, or get a spinoff. Stassi has done reality TV since early teens.”

Indeed, Stassi is in crisis mode and her family members have already put the word out that she needs to work. Stassi’s 15-year-old brother, Nikolai, begged Bravo to give his sister another chance. In a now-deleted Instagram video, the teen said Stassi “likes entertaining people, that’s why she does all this TV stuff.”

Stassi’s reality TV career began in 2005, when she appeared on The Amazing Race with her father, brother, and stepmom, per BravoTV.com. She realized she was “good” at the reality TV genre and moved on to the reality show Queen Bees in 2008 where she lived with six other “mean girls” to see who could transform themselves the most.

A source told Us Weekly that the former Bravo star feels like she lost everything that she worked so hard for in the aftermath of her sudden firing from the show she starred on since 2013. The insider added that on a professional level, the reality star and Next Level Basic author’s main focus was on Vanderpump Rules and her Straight Up With Stassi podcast and that she “loved” working on both.