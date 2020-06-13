Kara Del Toro Stuns In An Unbuttoned Orange Top

Kara Del Toro stunned in her latest Instagram upload, sharing a two-photo slideshow of herself in an unbuttoned shirt that showed off her ample assets. The model posted the image on Saturday, June 13.

The model wore a sunset-colored top with a plunging neckline that showcased her curvaceous cleavage and voluptuous bust. The garment sported buttons down the middle, though Kara opted to leave the majority of the shirt unfastened, choosing to flaunt her chest. She paired the blouse with medium-wash fitted jeans that hugged her hips and showed off her hourglass figure.

As for her jewelry, Kara wore a gold chain around her neck. She also rocked multiple earrings.

In the first photo, she looked at the camera with an intense gaze. Her mouth was slightly ajar, showing off her pearly white teeth. Next to her was an easel and a palette filled with paint. In this shot, Kara let her hair down, falling all around her face and tumbling down one shoulder and behind her back. Her blond highlights glinted in the sunlight.

Kara wore her hair up in a bun the second snap, her locks brushed away from her face. One strand fell in front of her face. She held a paintbrush in her hand and looked at the canvas, concentrating.

She seemed to wear little eye makeup, though her cheekbones looked to be enhanced by beauty products. The apples of her cheeks appeared to be brushed with highlighter, which glinted in the light. They also seemed to be dusted with bronzer, which made her sun-kissed skin look even more tanned.

Her plump pout looked to be filled in with a pink hue.

Kara’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to tell the model their thoughts on her latest look. While some fans commented solely with heart emoji, others left her lengthier messages.

“You’re unreal! Wow!” exclaimed a fan, followed by a heart-eye and flame emoji, as well as hands raised in praise.

“Beauty…,” commented another follower, this one including a queen emoji.

“You’re a goddess!!” declared a third social media user, punctuating their comment with a red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Exquisite, just Beautiful,” gushed a fourth person, adding two flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up more than 27,000 likes and close to 300 comments.

