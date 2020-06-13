Donald Trump’s Reelection Chances Dwindle As Female Voters Leave Him, Analyst Says

In a Saturday analysis, CNN polling analyst Harry Enten suggests that Donald Trump’s chances of reelection are dwindling as female voters increasingly turn on him.

According to Enten, Trump is on the verge of losing the female vote to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a “historic margin.” In particular, Biden is leading among registered female voters with 59 percent support, while Trump has 35 percent. The lead is significantly higher than the 19-point advantage the former vice president held earlier in the year. The margin is also a jump from Hillary Clinton’s lead over the president in 2016 — 14 points in the last 2016 preelection poll of registered voters and 13 points with likely female voters.

If Biden holds his lead with women over Trump, he would eclipse the margins achieved by former President Lyndon Johnson, who won the 1964 presidential election by 23 points and secured the female vote by 24 points, per Gallup.

“Biden’s doing a point better than Johnson did among female voters, even as he is doing 13 points worse overall,” Enten wrote. “In no other year since 1952 did the Democratic nominee win among female voters by more than 15 points.”

Enten also notes that Biden’s success with female voters is a stark contrast to his appeal to men.

“He’s seen only a 2-point climb with them from earlier this year and is still losing them to Trump by 6 points. That’s about how Clinton did with them in the final 2016 preelection polling.”

Although Enten claims the current data suggests a record gender gap in the future, he notes that women voters are more valuable than men due to the percentage of the voting demographic they make up.

As reported by ABC News, Trump has experienced a dip in support from women over the age of 45. According to the publication, the struggle likely stems from his “abrasive demeanor, divisive rhetoric and the tweets.”

One former Trump voter from Florida expressed her disappointment with Trump, which she said came soon after he was elected.

“I didn’t like the way he talked,” she said. “I didn’t think he was professional.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, columnist Karen Tumulty previously argued that the president’s handling of the coronavirus is pushing older voters away.

Elsewhere, Trump and Biden are more aligned. As reported by The New York Times, both candidates are “widely disliked.” Despite this alignment, the publication notes Biden’s favorability numbers have been “more fluid” than the president’s. In addition, Trump allegedly faces a severe problem with his lack of sway with voters in the center of the political spectrum — more serious than Biden’s lack of enthusiasm from the left.