Atlanta Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man In Wendy’s Drive-Thru

On Friday night, an Atlanta police officer shot and killed a black man named Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s drive-thru after he allegedly resisted arrest, CNN reported earlier today.

According to the article, footage of the incident was shared on social media, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has since gotten involved. They released a statement via their official Twitter account to state that they were aware of the incident and were investigating.

“The GBI is aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.”

CNN reported that Brooks was a 27-year-old African-American man who was reportedly sleeping in a parked vehicle in the drive-thru lane. Cops were called when customers were forced to drive around him to get to the windows for service.

When the officers arrived, they supposedly gave Brooks a field sobriety test, and he failed. When they proceeded to arrest him, multiple witnesses reported that one cop pulled out a taser and Brooks reached for it.

After that, one of the officers shot him. Brooks later died at the hospital. One of the arresting officers was also taken in for an injury but has since been released.

Social media has erupted in anger over Brooks’ death, which comes at a volatile time in the country as protests have broken out nationwide after the murder of George Floyd by ex-cop Derek Chauvin. The protests are being held in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Many people are asking for the police to be defunded or abolished altogether.

CNN spoke with Decatur Redd, who claimed he was one of Brooks’ relatives.

Redd said he felt overwhelmed by the incident and was unsure of what to do or how to move forward.

“I’ve watched this on the internet, from the whole George Floyd situation to us coming together like we’re doing and this whole thing landed on my doorstep with my little cousin. I thought Atlanta was higher than that. I thought Atlanta was bigger than that.”

Dozens of users are calling for the firing of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, along with the Georgia NAACP. They have asked for the City of Atlanta to address the problem of police using deadly force with actions rather than words.

District Attorney Ken Howard said that his “office has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident.”