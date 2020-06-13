Julianne Kissinger Goes Topless, Rocks A Barely-There White Thong On Instagram

American model Julianne Kissinger, who is famous for sharing racy posts on Instagram, took to her page on Saturday and shared a set of racy snapshots to titillate her 5.7 million followers.

In the pics, Julianne could be seen posing topless. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, however, she used her arms and a wine glass to censor her nipples. She also rocked a skimpy white thong to put her pert derriere on full display. The racy pics can be viewed on Instagram.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly featured a foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush combined with a highlighter, a light terracotta shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

The San Diego, California native wore her highlighted tresses in a messy ponytail and allowed her locks to fall over her back. She also let a few strands of hair cascade over her forehead and cheeks. Julianne also has her nails painted with a black polish. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of silver drop earrings.

To pose, she could be seen sitting in a bathtub, situated right next to a window. She submerged herself in soapy water and held the wine glass in her hand, which was filled with some alcoholic beverage.

She shared three pictures from the photoshoot and asked her fans in the caption to choose the best one. In the first picture, Julianne could be seen striking a side pose. She lifted her booty out of the water to show it off, held the glass close to her breasts to censor her nipples, puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera. In the second snap, she turned her back toward the camera to flaunt her pert derriere while looking outside the window. In the third and last image, she once again struck a side pose, arched her back, censored her breasts with her arms, threw her head back, and naughtily licked the glass.

Within 40 minutes of going live, the snaps garnered more than 32,000 likes and about 1,440 comments.

“All the pictures are gorgeous and perfect, just like you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are wickedly hot. Thanks for sharing,” another user chimed in.

“Definitely the first pic. Either way, you’re beautiful. Good afternoon & enjoy your bath,” a third admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Francia James and Jessica Giovane.