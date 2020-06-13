UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Fit Figure While ‘Hanging Out’ At The Gym

In her latest Instagram post, UFC flyweight and strawweight fighter Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant flaunted her sexy, fit figure while “hanging out” at the gym. The black and white photo showed VanZant literally hanging off of a ceiling-mounted heavy bag.

The super-strong fighter had her powerful legs wrapped around the bag. With one hand, VanZant held onto the top of the heavy bag. She leaned back, outstretching the lean, muscular arm holding onto the heavy bag. Her other arm was bent, showing off her incredible muscle tone.

She wore a camouflage-patterned sports bra and skintight, black full-length leggings. Her flat stomach and killer abs were on full display.

Every muscle in her powerful body was working, displaying the amazing strength she’s developed while training for the Octagon.

In the caption, VanZant joked about the fact that she was “hanging out” with a flexed muscle emoji. She also used the hashtag for UFC’s Fight Island, which seems to indicate that she’s training on the island.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion announced this spring that UFC fighters would be training and participating in events on a mysterious island dubbed Fight Island. After several weeks of speaking vaguely about Fight Island and the events that would be held there, White revealed on Wednesday that Fight Island is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and that the first event would be coming up soon, Forbes reported.

White said the island wouldn’t be required to follow the same Covid-19 precautions states within the US are requiring and that fighters could quarantine there while training for matches to ensure no one was exposed to the novel coronavirus during training. White also said that the island will not be occupied by anyone except the fighters, their training staff, and UFC staff. UFC 251, which will be held on July 11, will feature VanZant in a strawweight match against Amanda Ribas, which explains why she would be training on Fight Island if she is.

VanZant also used the #FightIsland on an Instagram post yesterday in which she posted a time-lapse video of her climbing a rope as part of her training. Her other recent posts don’t have the hashtag, so it’s possible she just arrived on Fight Island to train for her fight.

According to Bleacher Report, a typical training camp for a professional mixed martial arts fight is typically six to eight weeks long. With VanZant’s bout less than a month away, it’s possible she’s finishing out her training camp at Fight Island so she can properly quarantine before the match.