Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Toned Midsection In Flattering Pink Activewear For New Ab Workout Videos

Ashleigh Jordan added a four-part lower ab workout to her Instagram page on Saturday and it requires no equipment other than a yoga mat.

Dressed in a pink hooded sports bra and matching jogger, the blond bombshell started her circuit with a series of frog extensions. This exercise required her to lay on her back with her legs raised. Then she bent her knees so that they pointed outwards while she kept her feet closed. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions.

Next, she tackled a series of bicycle extensions. For this exercise, she stayed on the floor but kept her torso raised, propping it up with bent elbows at her sides. Then she slowly bent one of her knees toward her chest and then extended it forward, keeping the leg lifted as she did so. As she extended that leg, she raised her opposite knee. Her caption suggested doing 20 repetitions per set for three rounds.

In the third video of the series, Ashleigh moved to a move that she called the “bird dog.” She started on her hands and knees before she raised one leg behind her. Then she pushed her knee towards her upper body as she simultaneously bent her torso towards it. Ashleigh recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions on each side.

Next, in the fourth and last video of her series, Ashleigh lay on her back once more and lifted her head. With her legs raised at about a 45-degree angle, she crossed her feet one over the other. Her caption suggested doing twenty repetitions each for three rounds.

Ashleigh’s latest video series has attracted 15,000 likes so far and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, several of the commenters seemed more focused on her outfit than the workout. The set is from her athleisure brand, NVGTN. One of those comments came from a fellow fitness influencer.

“Are you joking me,” wrote Kim French, a British fitness trainer with one million followers. “OMG I cannot wait for this launch LIKE SERIOUSLY!!!! You look unreal.”

“OMFGGGG THIS FIT,” one Instagram user wrote before adding a red heart emoji and a trio of crying emoji. “I wasn’t ready!”

“LOUNGE SETS?!? Girl, I was not ready,” another commenter wrote.

But Ashleigh’s cats who made cameos in all of the videos got some attention as well.

“I love how you always have furry friends around you,” a fourth Instagram user wrote