Kinsey Wolanski Rocks An Animal-Print Bikini In Hotel Room Photo With Charly Jordan On The Bed

Kinsey is vacationing in Mexico with members of The Clubhouse.

Kinsey Wolanski showed off her incredible curves in a bikini photo that she shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday, and her fellow model Charly Jordan ensured that she wasn’t the sole star of the snapshot.

Kinsey was modeling her skimpy two-piece inside a hotel room. Her post’s geotag indicated that her photo was snapped in Quintana Roo, Mexico. She and the other members of The Clubhouse collective recently jetted off to Mexico to enjoy their first summer getaway as a group, and Kinsey looked like she was ready to have a little fun in the sun. The curvaceous internet prankster wore a leopard-print string bikini. The garment’s spotted print included gold and copper tones that complemented Kinsey’s golden glow.

The black lining of Kinsey’s classic triangle top was peeking out from the inner edges of its adjustable cups, which could barely contain the model’s colossal cleavage. Her chest was slightly spilling out of the left side of the garment, but her breasts were mostly on display between her small chest coverings.

Kinsey’s slinky bottoms featured an adjustable ruched front that provided a minimal amount of coverage. The model wore her bottoms’ long string ties pulled up high on her hips, which accentuated her hourglass shape. As for the tiny front panel of fabric, it was slung down low to provide more than a peek at the model’s toned lower midsection.

Kinsey accessorized her look with a pair of small gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold chain pendant necklace. She wore her blond hair pulled back and slicked down with a slight side part. Her beauty look was soft and understated. The model’s lips were a nude color with a subtle shimmer. She appeared to have her long eyelashes curled, and it looked like they were covered with a light coating of mascara. Kinsey’s golden eyes were fixed on the camera as she posed with her right palm on the side of her face.

As Kinsey noted in the caption of her post, her fellow Clubhouse member Charly was visible sitting on the bed in the background of her photo. The DJ was looking at her phone, and she was rocking the same white bikini and robe that she was modeling in one of her recent Instagram videos. Kinsey’s post also included a closer shot in which Charly’s wasn’t visible behind her.

In the first two hours after it went live, Kinsey’s post received over 154,000 likes. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 600 messages expressing their feelings about her photos.

“You are so dreamy,” read one response to her post.

“What a queen,” gushed another devotee.

“Beauty in all its splendor,” a third admirer wrote.