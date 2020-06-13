Shantal Monique Shows Off Her Pert Booty In A Revealing Yellow Swimsuit

American Playboy model Shantal Monique went online on Saturday and mesmerized her 1 million followers with yet another skin-baring snapshot.

In the pic, Shantal could be seen rocking a very revealing yellow swimsuit that allowed her to show off major skin. The swimsuit featured a cutout on the stomach, a backless design, and a high-cut leg opening that enabled Shantal to put her sexy thighs and pert derriere on full display. In addition, the risque ensemble also provided her fans with a glimpse of her curves, bare back and taut stomach.

She sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime photoshoot. The application seemingly featured a foundation, a mauve lipstick, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses in soft waves and let her locks fall over her back. She also let a few strands of hair cascade over her face.

To pose for the picture, Shantal could be seen standing outdoors. A glass door and a plant could also be seen in the background. She struck a side pose, placed her hand on her chin, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Shantal wished everyone a happy weekend and added a motivational statement, asking her fans to spread love and positivity. She also tagged her makeup artists Shay Zeinali and Cosmic Crystal as well as her modeling agency, Unruly.

Within an hour of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 10,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about 350 messages to praise Shantal’s incredible figure and beautiful looks.

“Wowww, baby, I always wait for your notifications to make my days happy. You are the most beautiful and sensual woman in this world,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Love your body. And thank you for giving off positive vibes. You are incredible!” another user chimed in.

“Looking absolutely stunning, as always!” a third follower remarked.

“You’re very beautiful, and those words [in the caption] represent your inner beauty. I want you to have a nice Saturday,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Jessica Killings, Khloë Terae, Pandora Blue, Neyleen Ashley, and Jessica Bartlett.

