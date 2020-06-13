Beau Clark Will Not Film ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Without Pregnant Fiancée Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 9, and neither will her fiancé Beau Clark. Stassi, along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were all let go from the Bravo show last Tuesday for past racially insensitive behavior. It was unknown if Beau would still film with the group or not, but it looks like he won’t appear on the show without Stassi. The pair share the same friends and having Beau attending events where there are cameras wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense to viewers if Stassi was absent.

“Beau won’t do Vanderpump Rules without Stassi,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s fully standing by her publicly and privately too.”

“Since Beau is also in entertainment, Stassi is hopeful that he can help with getting her future jobs,” the source continued. “She is hoping to come out stronger and better as a result of this experience.”

Beau, a commercial casting director, might be able to help his pregnant fiancée get work now that she’s been let go from Vanderpump Rules. Bravo and Evolution Media released a joint statement Tuesday saying the Next Level Basic author was fired from the hit series but did not mention anything about the network entirely. It’s a possibility Stassi and Beau find a new home on a different network, especially with their bombshell pregnancy news.

Beau first appeared on Vanderpump Rules in Season 7 before officially joining the cast in Season 8. Stassi was introduced to her future husband by Kristen, who ended up falling out with Beau after her relationship with her Witches of Weho partner disintegrated.

According to Us Weekly, Beau has been Stassi’s “rock” throughout this entire ordeal as she has lost her job, sponsorships, and her tour.

“She’s been grateful to have his support,” a mysterious source noted.

Bravo did not officially let Beau go from their cast, and this decision appears to be all his own. Vanderpump Rules’ future was already in question by fans who felt Season 8 was the worst in the show’s history. Now that they have lost two of their main cast members, it’s unknown if the show can stand on its own two feet with those who remain.

Some fans have also been calling for the firing of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, for their association with their former homophobic pastor and Jax’s treatment of Billie Lee in the past. Whether Bravo decided to cancel the show entirely remains to be seen. Filming for Season 9 was set to begin later this fall.