Marona Tanner Looks Super Hot In Black Crop Top And Matching Skirt On Instagram

Australian model Marona Tanner took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a very hot picture of herself with her 500,000-plus fans.

In the snapshot, Marona — who rose to fame after becoming the first runner up in StarCentral Magazine‘s annual model search for 2017 — could be seen rocking a very stylish yet sexy outfit. The ensemble comprised a black crop top that featured spaghetti straps, a low-cut neckline, and a cutout feature on the midriff. The skimpy top enabled Marona to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her taut stomach.

She paired the top with a black pencil skirt that featured two cutouts on each side together with a black belt that perfectly accentuated her slim waist and put her lean legs on full display.

The 24-year-old model sported a full face of makeup. The application seemingly comprised a foundation, light pink lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout, pink blush, light brown eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Marona wore her highlighted tresses down and let long locks fall over her shoulders and arms.

The photoshoot apparently took place in Marona’s living room. A large window and printed gray curtains could also be seen in the background. Since the window was open, her room could be seen filled with natural light. She stood right next to a gray sofa which also had a gray leather cushion lying on it.

Marona tilted her body, placed one of her hands on the back of the sofa for support, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy weekend. Within three hours of going live, the snap accrued more than 6,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted about 270 messages.

“Extremely hot and very sexxxxy!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I honestly cannot believe how beautiful you are every time I see you! Have a great day, girl,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing outfit and your legs are amazing. Love you,” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, you are the prettiest and hottest of all. I can’t take my eyes off you, babe,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Those who follow Marona on the photo-sharing website know that she shows off her figure and sense of style in different types of outfits quite often. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, only a few days ago, she shared a very sexy snap in which she was featured rocking a printed bikini top and a matching sarong.