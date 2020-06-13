Stassi Schroeder Pregnant, Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Expecting First Child With Beau Clark

It’s been quite the week in Stassi Schroder news, with the cherry on top rounding out the weekend. It looks like the former Vanderpump Rules star is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark. On Tuesday it was announced that Stassi, along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni had been fired from the hit Bravo reality series for past racially insensitive behavior. Shortly after, Stassi was dropped by sponsors and subsequently lost her tour and podcast. But there is one glimmer of light in her world right now, her future bundle of joy.

Us Weekly dropped the bombshell news Saturday afternoon shortly after Stassi and Beau were spotted out and about for the first time since Tuesday’s news. The duo was spotted in Los Angeles picking up food, as Stassi wore a long tan cardigan which covered her baby bump.

The pair were set to wed in Rome, Italy in October of this year, but ultimately pushed back their wedding date another year due to COVID-19. While it hasn’t been noted how far along Stassi is in her pregnancy, their new baby will be several months old before it’s time for their wedding day.

Despite fans thinking Beau would leave Stassi after her termination from Vanderpump Rules, the couple is doing just fine.

“Beau has been her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support,” a source told Us Weekly. “Stassi and her family are truly devastated about everything going on, and Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for.”

Stassi has not announced her news on social media just yet. Her last post came in the form of her public apology last Monday. Beau has also stayed silent on all platforms. There have not been any comments from her former Vanderpump Rules cast members either regarding the pregnancy news.

Shortly after the baby news broke, Twitter users began doubting the story, suggesting it is some sort of publicity stunt to either have her recast on the Bravo series or another show entirely. It was reported Stassi and Kristen both hired a crisis management PR team who have been working to help them pick up the pieces after they lost their careers within a matter of days.

“Stassi pregnant? Lol that damage control lady is working overtime,” one user tweeted.

Stassi’s last appearance on Bravo is this Tuesday when Part 3 of the Season 8 reunion of Vanderpump Rules concludes.