Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Red Bikini & Does A Hilarious Khloe Kardashian Impression

Kara's friend Alex played the role of Kourtney Kardashian in her TikTok video.

Kara Del Toro uploaded a TikTok video to her account on Friday that showed the Maxim model looking red-hot in a scarlet bikini as she enjoyed some “pool time” with a pal. However, Kara wasn’t just basking in the sun. She also put on a show for her 924,000 followers.

Kara has become massively popular on social media platforms like Instagram, thanks to her steamy modeling shots of her phenomenal figure. However, her latest TikTok upload proved that she also has a funny side. In the comedic clip, Kara and her friend Alex Georgy reenacted a crazy Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment.

For her performance, Kara rocked a red bikini constructed out of fabric that had a slight sheen to it. Her bathing suit included a top with thick shoulder straps,underwire, and demi cups that showcased her ample assets. The center panel of the top featured a small V cut that exposed even more cleavage. The model’s matching bottoms had a fixed scoop front that showed off her flat lower abdominal area. Two long side ties were stretched up high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass shape. The tips of the strings were covered with small gold aglets.

Kara accessorized her stylish swimsuit with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and sunglasses with oval lenses and wire frames. She wore her dark blond hair pulled back in a chic chignon.

Kara was shown standing in front of a small pool surrounded by a few palm trees. Two stone lion statues were also visible behind her. Kara’s friend Alex, who was initially out-of-frame, was stretched out on a lounger. The influencer rocked a black bikini and a pair of shades with black frames and dark lenses.

Kara and Alex were mouthing the words to audio from a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode. The scene they chose was Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s argument over WiFi. Kara played the role of Khloe, who was complaining about her sister’s lack of WiFi. Alex lip-synced Kourtney’s response. In the recording, she informed Khloe that she didn’t have a WiFi box because of “radiation.” Her incredulous sibling argued that she’s “going to die anyway.”

“You understand that, right? Die with a good Snapchat going through,” Khloe said.

As of this writing, Kara and Alex’s reenactment video has garnered over 6,000 likes. The friends also got a lot of love in the comments section, where an abundance of crying-laughing emoji could be found.

“Hilarious,” read one fan’s one-word review.

“That bod though,” another admirer remarked.

“They win,” a third fan declared.