Dolly Castro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely There Denim Shorts

On Saturday, June 13, Dolly Castro shared a sizzling snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the Nicaraguan fitness model standing in between Louis Vuitton luggage and a mannequin bust adorned with numerous necklaces, belts, and a Chanel jacket. Gold shelves containing luxury accessories, including earrings, purses, and shoes, can be seen in the background. While the exact location of the photoshoot was unspecified, the post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

The mother-of-one wore a Gucci T-shirt, a white blazer, and a pair of tiny denim shorts that left little to the imagination. The distressed Daisy Dukes put her impressive quads and toned calves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. As for accessories, she wore brown Louis Vuitton heels, a matching belt, and statement earrings.

Dolly styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The model appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

For the photo, the 35-year-old stood with her legs spread and her hips jutted out. She grasped her blazer and tilted her head, as she gazed directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation listed her interests, which include exercising, “fashion,” and spending time in the kitchen. She also noted that she is religious and adores her family members and her pets. Dolly then asked her followers to let her know what brings them joy.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I love family & traveling,” wrote one follower.

“Love working out,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love @missdollycastro,” wrote an admirer, adding a string of blue heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Queen!!! Love this outfit,” added a different devotee.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post has racked up more than 9,000 likes since it was uploaded.