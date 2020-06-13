Angela Simmons Slays In Black Romper, Teases She’s A ‘Free Spirit With A Wild Heart’

Angela Simmons showed off her fabulous curves in her latest Instagram upload and her fans went wild over this one. The Saturday morning snap featured the Growing Up Hip Hop star in another Fashion Nova ensemble and the look generated a lot of heat.

The entrepreneur and reality television star frequently showcases outfits from the popular online fashion line. The form-fitting romper she wore for this new post was the perfect choice for Angela’s curvy physique.

The photo showed Angela standing outdoors, leaning on a wrought iron railing. The textured stone and brick facade of the building behind Angela served as the perfect backdrop to highlight her jaw-dropping figure.

Angela wore stiletto heels and had a yellow headband in her hair to add a pop of color. She incorporated little else in the way of accessories, wearing a watch on one wrist and holding a pair of sunglasses that she teasingly bit on as she gazed off past the camera.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star appeared to be makeup-free for this shot, letting her natural beauty shine. She had her long, curly hair extensions cascading loosely over one shoulder and down her back, her tresses held back away from her face by the headband.

The black romper itself was quite an intriguing piece. It had a zipper front and a belt that Angela had wrapped loosely around her waist. It was short-sleeved and the biker shorts landed at Angela’s mid-thigh.

The scoop neck front and form-fitting material allowed Angela to flaunt all of her curves. In her caption, she teased that she was a free spirit who had a wild heart.

This latest look was an instantaneous hit among Angela’s 6.6 million followers. Within just the first few hours after she had initially shared it, the post had already received more than 52,000 likes and almost 600 comments.

“I like your beautiful champion body,” one follower remarked.

“Amazing beauty queen,” a fan praised.

“Most Beautiful thing I’ve ever seen!!” declared another follower.

“I hope you never surgically alter your body. I love your truth and transparency especially as a Mom,” shared someone else.

Over the past few days, Angela has been sharing a lot of updates from the beachy vacation she is on with her son. She exudes a confident vibe in nearly everything she posts, whether it’s a casual selfie or a more orchestrated snap like this latest one. It looks like her millions of fans love both types of posts and can never get enough of her motivational, gorgeous, and honest updates.