Linn Lowes Powers Through Outdoor Full-Body Workout In Pink Sports Bra And Matching Briefs

Linn Lowes took to Instagram on Saturday to share a new full-body workout with her followers.

In the shared clips, the fitness trainer rocked pink sports bra and matching thong-cut briefs which showcased her lean figure. Linn also chose to do the workout outdoors on a wooden deck that overlooked a lake.

She started the workout with a set of kick crunches. For this exercise, Linn started in a plank position, propping herself up with her arms on a sandbag. Then she raised one knee towards her opposite arm and pushed it backward, keeping it lifted until she started the next repetition. In her caption, Linn recommended doing the exercise for 30-second intervals.

Then she moved on to a set of single-arm rows into lunges. The move required her to pick up the sandbag with one hand before she took a step backward and bent both knees. After Linn returned her back leg to its original position, she lowered the sandbag. Her caption also suggested doing this combo for 30 seconds.

A set of sandbag pull-throughs followed. Linn assumed a plank position for this exercised as well. With the sandbag beneath her torso, she took one arm and pulled it to the side before repeating the move with the opposite arm.

And then, in the fourth and final video of the series Linn completed a set of squat curls. For this exercise, she started with her legs slightly narrower than shoulder-width apart with the sandbag at her feet. Then she leaned her torso forward and pulled it toward her chest before bent her knees for a deep squat. Unlike the previous exercises in the circuit, she recommended doing 20 repetitions per set.

The post has been liked more than 10,000, as of this writing, and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared lots of positive reactions to the exercise demo.

“Your commitment and consistency are admirable, such great qualities to have,” one person wrote.

“It’s amazing how much stamina your able to have!!!” another Instagram user added. “I would’ve gotten tired so quick.”

And several commenters focused on complimenting Linn’s toned physique.

“I love this!! Your body is beyond amazing!!!” a third commenter wrote.

“Omg, please give me something magic stuff that can give me this body!!!!” a fourth fan commented before adding a string of emoji to their comment, “and this place is insaaaaane.”