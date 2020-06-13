Nina Serebrova Steps Out On The Town In Sexy, Sheer Mini Dress

Nina Serebrova was a vision in white in her latest Instagram share. The popular model took to the photo-sharing platform on Saturday to show off her fabulous figure in a sheer, white mini dress while she spent some time out on the town.

Nina’s post consisted of two pictures that captured her standing outside a storefront. The geotag for the update indicated she was in Miami for what appeared to be a day of shopping. She certainly looked dressed for the occasion in the tight-fitting garment with her purse hanging from her shoulder.

Nina’s dress was made from a sheer, stretchy fabric with a nude layer underneath. It had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of her cleavage. The sexy number featured ruched seams down the front and back, which were gathered with drawstrings. The strings were tied into bows along the hem of the dress, calling attention to her toned thighs. Speaking of the hem, it ended just below her booty, creating a nice curve around her cheeks.

Nina faced the camera in the first snapshot. With one hand in her hair, she gave the camera a sultry look. She stood with one hip to the side, accentuating her hourglass shape.

The model gave her followers a look at her backside in the second image, which caught her from a slight side angle. She placed her fingers just under the side of her cheek to draw the eye to her curvy derrière and shapely thighs. She arched her back just a bit to accentuate her slender midsection.

Nina’s long, dark tresses were styled straight. Her makeup application appeared to include mascara, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a pink lipstick. She accessorized her look with two gold pendant necklaces and a pair of thick, gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, she mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Many of her followers were inspired to comment on how sensational she looked in the garment.

Fellow Instagram model Katelyn Runck wrote that she loved the dress on Nina.

Other fans seemed to be in agreement with Katelyn, as several raved over how gorgeous she looked.

“Wow You Look Amazing in that dress Sexy Woman,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re good from all angles,” quipped a second Instagram user.

Nina certainly knows how to work the camera. Not too long ago, she thrilled her fans with a snap that gave them a peek under her dress while she strolled down the street.