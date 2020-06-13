’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Anfisa Nava Shares Sexy Bikini Throwback Shot

90 Day Fiancé star, Anfisa Nava, took to Instagram to share a sexy flashback shot of herself enjoying the beach, and her followers enjoyed seeing the results of one of her photoshoots from the early days of 2020.

In the photograph, the model laid on her back atop a wet sandy beach as waves crashed over rocks and onto the shore in the background. The sky looked stormy and gray, and the focus was on Anfisa. She wore a green bikini top with a black band around her ribcage, which was the brightest colored thing in the photo, and it revealed a hint of her sideboob. She paired the tank-style top with black high-waisted bikini bottoms that showed off the curves of her backside and highlighted her flat stomach and toned back. Anfisa posed with her back arched, one leg bent, and her toe pointed to show off her sexy pins, and she had her shapely arms raised over her head that rested on the damp beach. Her long brown hair flowed over the sand, and it is unclear if Anfisa had on makeup since only her closed eye profile was visible in the photo.

In the caption, Anfisa revealed that the photographer was Joe Mikoli Design & Photo, and they had the photo shoot back in January. Her followers shared the love with more than 28,400 hitting the like button. Plus, 200 Instagrammers took a moment to leave her a positive reply. The heart and flame emoji appeared through the comments, indicating that many users loved the bikini, which they thought looked hot on the reality TV star.

“You are serious, my God. I’ve learned so much from you, and I love your work, girl,” gushed one devotee who also included two red heart emoji.

“Girl, you were in my town, and I didn’t know!!?” a second fan wondered, including several different smiley and emoji.

“Ahhh!! I love going to Dana Point. It’s so awesome there,” wrote a third follower who recognized the location of the photo.

“Love you, Anfisa. Glad to see you are making such a good life for yourself and are so successful. A fan from Toronto,” a fourth Instagrammer declared who also left a Canadian flag, black heart emoji, and a grinning smiley face.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Anfisa’s ex-husband Jorge Nava was recently released from prison. Still, it does not seem as if there will be a reconciliation between the two former reality TV stars.