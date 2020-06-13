Nick Cordero Update: Latest Lung CT Scan ‘Isn’t The Prettiest,’ But Wife Amanda Kloots Isn’t Giving Up Hope

Actor Nick Cordero continues to fight to recover from the novel coronavirus and on Friday, his wife Amanda Kloots shared a fresh round of updates. In her slate of Instagram story videos, she shared some discouraging developments. However, she had some positives to share as well.

Amanda noted that as of Friday, Nick had been in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai for 72 days. His COVID-19 tests have been negative for quite some time now, but he is still battling complications from the original infection. Damage to Nick’s lungs seem to be perhaps the greatest challenge right now, and that damage is what Amanda had some updates about.

A couple of days ago, Amanda explained that the doctors were planning to do another CT scan of Nick’s lungs, as well as another stem cell treatment. That treatment was completed on Friday, but the doctors will not be able to see the full results of how much it may have helped until next Wednesday.

As for the CT scan, that didn’t bring fantastic results. Amanda said that the scan of Nick’s lungs wasn’t the “prettiest,” and she did appear to be struggling emotionally a bit as she walked her followers through this.

She explained that there is one particular doctor who has been managing Nick’s care since the day he arrived in the hospital, and this doctor has been a rock for her. At the beginning of this battle, he prepared her that this would be a marathon, not a sprint. She said that she’s reminding herself that they are still navigating the first few miles of that marathon.

The doctor also told Amanda that when they stayed positive, they had options. This new scan may not have looked great, but the doctor has said that the lungs are amazing and that it’s important not to rely solely on a photo to determine their ultimate functionality.

Even though the scan didn’t look as good as they’d been hoping, Nick’s white blood cell counts have continued to improve slightly. The inflammation seems to be slowly going down and Amanda is determined not to give up hope.

Amanda did acknowledge that she has been feeling quite emotional about all of this lately. She’s anxious to see Nick healthy and get him home again, and their son Elvis’ first birthday this week probably added to the intensity of her emotions.

Nick’s wife added that she just wants things to happen and it’s been really tough to try to be patient and wait. The Broadway actor and singer has made it through some intensely difficult moments and complications over the past couple of months with this coronavirus battle. He’s seemingly not out of the woods yet, but Nick’s wife Amanda is relying on her faith and determined to see her husband recover from this.