The Former Premier Of Malaysia Says That A Trump Reelection Would Spell ‘Disaster’

The former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad, has claimed that the reelection of President Donald Trump in November in 2020 would be a “disaster.” His reason for the declaration largely centered around the United States’ relationship with China, which he said has devolved into “belligerence” due to President Trump’s policies.

Mahathir, who has served as both the nation’s premier and prime minister, made the controversial comments in an interview with The South China Morning Post.

“I never thought he would win, but he won,” Mahathir said during the interview, conducted through video-software Zoom. “[Now] people are saying there are a lot of people who would support him. It would be a disaster.”

Mahathir went so far as to claim that he was telling American citizens that he was voting for Biden, despite the fact that he could not vote.

“I don’t know whether he will be re-elected, but I hope Biden will be different from him,” Mahathir added. “I am voting for Biden [even though] I don’t have the right to vote.”

In addition to blaming President Trump for uneasiness with China, Mahathir also criticized the president for his habit of firing officials, likening the practice to one seen in a “third-world country.” He also attacked the president for his Twitter use and actions during the George Floyd Protests.

Furthermore, Mahathir had choice words for the United States’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, blaming America’s love of “freedom” dislike of lockdowns for the spread throughout the country.

“In America it is about freedom: ‘You can’t tell me not to come out of my house. That is my freedom … you can’t stop me from demonstrating, that’s my freedom,” he explained.

In contrast, Mahathir lauded the response by the Chinese Communist Party, despite numerous reports that the government had engaged in a cover-up about the virus. For example, citizens in Wuhan have claimed that the death toll was as high as 47,000 people, and not the 2,579 that was originally reported by authorities.

Mahathir was warmest, however, in his praise for Malaysia’s actions during the crisis.

However, supporters of Trump would likely point out that Mahathir’s opinions should matter little considering his own history of anti-Western sentiment.

For example, in a speech delivered at the United Malays National Organization, Mahathir launched into an attack on the European race at large, accusing westerners of warmongering, greed, cultural deviancy, and focused on controlling the world (via Al Jazeera).

He has also been accused of intense racism against the Bugis people, an ethnic minority that have roots in Indonesia, and is a self-described anti-semite.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is currently leading Trump in several polls, including the battleground state of Florida, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.