Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Scandalous Bodysuit With A Plunging Neckline

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple Instagram update in which she rocked a sizzling one-piece bodysuit. The ensemble was from the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette, and Katelyn made sure to include the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The pictures were captured by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn has worked with countless times before and who she also tagged. She posed in front of an ornately decorated wall in Hollywood Hills, California, as the geotag indicated. A large stone water feature was visible behind her, as well as a small section of wall covered in small, square aqua-colored tiles. The rest of the wall featured stunning tiles with patterns and prints on them, and some greenery towards the top of the frame.

Despite the eye-catching backdrop, Katelyn’s physique remained the focal point of the smoking-hot snap. The bodysuit she wore was sleeveless, leaving her sculpted shoulders and arms on full display. It also had a plunging neckline that dipped nearly all the way to her belly button, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The neckline had a zipper detail, and Katelyn flaunted her curves by leaving the zipper nearly entirely unzipped.

The bodysuit featured some semi-sheer panels with diagonal striped details, and had high-cut sides that elongated her sculpted legs. In the first snap, she stared right at the camera with her long brunette locks tumbling down her chest in voluminous curls. She placed her hands on either side of the unzipped front of the garment, and had a seductive expression on her face.

Katelyn switched up her pose for the second shot, moving slightly so that she had one hand by her side and the other on the stone decor element behind her. She swept her hair to one side and continued to stare at the camera with parted lips.

Katelyn finished off the post, as she often does, by including a short video clip that gave her fans a behind-the-scenes peek at what goes into capturing the smoking-hot photos. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy update, and the post racked up over 10,600 likes within 48 minutes. It also received 563 comments from her eager fans.

“Looking so beautiful as always,” one fan commented.

“That is the best shot of your face framed by your hair. Perfect portrait,” another follower remarked.

“Definition of flawless!!” another fan wrote, followed by a string of heart emoji.

Whether she’s wearing lingerie or cocktail attire, Katelyn always manages to find pieces that showcase her toned figure. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an Instagram post in which she rocked a figure-hugging burgundy mini dress that put her curvaceous physique on full display.