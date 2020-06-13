Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Barely There Thong Bikini

Internet sensation Bruna Rangel Lima sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she posted a sexy new image of herself on Saturday, June 13. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 24-year-old Brazilian model was photographed indoors. Bruna took center stage as she stood directly in front the camera. She exuded a very sexy vibe as she posed from side while propping her backside out. She further pouted, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond locks — which featured dark roots — were styled straight as they cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

She also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the image; a move that both glammed her look up significantly, and emphasized her natural features. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, and a light pink lipstick.

It was Bruna’s killer curves that stole the show, however, as she proudly flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

She rocked a black T-shirt that was a bit loose on her, though still managed to highlight her busty assets. As the top was cropped, it also helped to display her slim core.

Bruna paired the top with a red bikini bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination as they showed off her curvaceous figure. The briefs, which featured a thong design, particularly showcased her bodacious derriere.

The model revealed in the post that she was photographed in Boca Raton, Florida, likely in her residence.

In the caption, she simply included the Instagram handle for Brukinis Brazilian Bikinis, further indicating that is the brand of swimwear she was wearing.

The sizzling image was received with a great deal of approval and support from thousands of her fans, garnering more than 18,000 likes in just the first 20 minutes after going live. An additional 240 followers also quickly headed to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her physique, good looks, and bathing suit bottoms.

“So hot,” one social media user commented.

“Very beautiful lady,” added a second fan.

“Goddess of a woman,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth individual proclaimed in Spanish.

Bruna has taken to social media to post a number of sexy posts starring herself, especially as of late. Just yesterday, on June 12, she left fans breathless once more after rocking a very revealing ensemble that showed off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The post has since received more than 74,000 likes.