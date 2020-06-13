Tom Jones, 80, Says He Has No Plans To Ever Retire, Wants To Sing ‘As Long As There Is A Breath’ In His Body

The legendary singer said his voice is 'still there.'

Tom Jones said he has no plans to retire even though he is now 80 years old. In a new interview, the music legend opened up about his iconic career and his plans to keep singing as long as his body allows him to do so.

“I don’t want to stop as God has been good to me and my voice is still there,” Jones told The Mirror. “I want to do it as long as there is a breath in my body.”

The “Delilah” singer, who turned 80 on June 7, added that he actually likes birthdays and growing older.

“People say, ‘What is it like growing old?’ but I say, ‘What is the alternative?’ I don’t mind growing old as the memories are tremendous,’ Jones added.

Jones has been reflecting on his career on the heels of his milestone birthday. He recently thanked his loyal audience for standing by him for more than six decades.

“To reach 80 and to have such wonderful memories and to be still doing it and still making a point, or trying to, thank you to everybody that has been with me, the audience,” Jones told BBC Radio last week.

The singer also talked about being forced to postpone his 2020 tour until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic as he recalled being kept in isolation in one room for two years when he was diagnosed with tuberculosis as a child. With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, the Welsh singer wondered how the kids today are coping because he remembered what it was like being isolated decades ago.

Jones rose to fame in the 1960s with his breakout 1965 hit “It’s Not Unusual” in 1965. He went on to record the chart-toppers “What’s New “Pussycat,” “Green, Green Grass of Home,” “She’s a Lady” and many more.

While he has no plans to retire now, the superstar singer did briefly consider ending his career several years ago after Linda, his wife of 59 years, passed away from cancer.

Shortly before his wife’s death in 2016, Jones said she told him to keep on with his career. The Grammy-winning singer told his ailing wife he didn’t know what to do and that she could see he was devastated. She told him not to worry and that he should just “go forward.”

“I have to do it,” Jones told Closer Weekly. of continuing with his career. “When Linda passed away it hit me so hard I didn’t know whether I could or not, I really didn’t.”