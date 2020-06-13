Nazanin Mandi Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In White Bodysuit & Ripped Jeans On Instagram

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of new photos. The model is no stranger to impressing her social media followers with her outfit posts and impressed fans with her most recent upload.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a white bodysuit with thin white straps. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her collarbones. She paired the ensemble with light blue ripped jeans and went barefoot for the occasion. Mandi accessorized herself with what looked to be her wedding ring and no other visible jewelry. The 33-year-old styled her brunette curly shoulder-length hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of polish. Mandi boasted her raw beauty by sporting what appeared to be a natural makeup look that included lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

She posted five images within one upload.

In the first shot, the former R U the Girl contestant was captured on her knees with her legs separated. Mandi tilted her head to the right and looked directly at the camera lens with her lips parted. She placed both hands on her knees and sported a soft expression.

In the next slide, Mandi was photographed close-up. In the third frame, she was snapped standing up from the neck down. Mandi unbuttoned her jeans and showed off more of the detailing of the bodysuit. She placed one hand on her hip and the other beside her.

In the final two pics, Mandi was captured on her knees again. In one image, she flashed a huge smile while in the other, she struck an intense expression.

For her caption, Mandi told fans that her outfit was from Missguided. She also treated followers to a code that will give them a 20 percent discount on the brand’s website.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 49,000 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You’re just absolutely beautiful, inside and out,” one user wrote.

“The empowerment of this caption and look. You will forever be one of my favs,” another devotee shared.

“I just wish I could be yo for a day,” remarked a third fan.

“You are such a natural beauty,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she is an ambassador for Savage X Fenty and modeled their matching orange underwear set that showed off her toned physique.