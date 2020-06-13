Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Flawless Figure In Burgundy Bikini While On Boat

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni left fans breathless once more on social media after she posted a series of gorgeous new snapshots of herself on Saturday, June 13. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 20.2 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands just minutes after going live.

Chiara radiated as she was photographed on a large boat for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos, while the ocean and landmass filled the background behind her. She posed directly in front of the camera, switching between different angles in the shots as she soaked up the sun. The 33-year-old model further exuded a happy-yet-sultry vibe as she looked away from the camera in all of the images.

Her long platinum blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

Chiara also did not look to be wearing any makeup in the image, opting to show off her natural facial features and beauty, though, it was hard to discern if she wore any eye makeup as she had sunglasses on.

Still, despite her beauty, it was her enviable figure that stole the show, as she flaunted it in a revealing bikini.

Her bikini top tied around her neck and back and was a burgundy color. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest. Its tiny cups also revealed the beauty’s cleavage, and a bit of underboob.

She paired the swimsuit top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage, as they were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut. The briefs particularly showed off her hips. Meanwhile, their high-waisted side-straps drew eyes toward her slim core.

She accessorized the beachside look with a few pieces of jewelry, including several gold necklaces, a number of bracelets, and a pair of earrings.

Chiara revealed in the post that she was photographed in Portovenere.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that this was her “first” day out on sea, likely this season. She also revealed that her bathing suit was designed by Calzedonia, an online beachwear company.

The gorgeous content was met with instantaneous support and enthusiasm from fans, garnering more than 194,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 500 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, looks, and bathing suit.

“Oh my God, you are super cute,” one user wrote.

“Marvelous,” a second admirer added in Italian.

“So beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

“Just splendid,” a fourth fan asserted.

Chiara has blessed her millions of fans with many stunning photographs of herself, especially as of recently. Just on June 6, she shared a series that displayed her in a stylish outfit while the full moon shone behind her, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than a staggering 900,000 likes.