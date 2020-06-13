Larsa Pippen Rocks Sweatpants & A White Sports Bra In Recent Instagram Video

Reality television star Larsa Pippen gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her life at home with her latest Instagram post. The post was a short video clip in which she showcased her bombshell body in a casual ensemble, before panning over to her dog.

In the video, Larsa was perched on the floor in her space. A flat-screen television was visible in the background, mounted on a nearby wall, and she seemed to have the windows and blinds closed for the snap. Even without natural light, Larsa was radiant in the sizzling update.

She rocked a simple white sports bra with a scoop neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The fabric clung to her ample assets, and thick straps stretched over her shoulders for some additional support.

She paired the white sports bra with cozy-looking gray sweatpants. The sweatpants had a cuffed detail at the hem, and the elastic waistband came right to her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle, and hung down in a tousled style. She had on a silver watch and simple necklace to accessorize, and despite being indoors, rocked a pair of black sneakers as well.

Larsa started off the video with the camera focused on her body and beauty. She lingered for a moment on the mirror in front of her, allowing her fans to admire her stunning figure. Though her ensemble was casual, Larsa still went full glam with her beauty look, and appeared to be wearing a nude hue on her lips as well as expertly blended brown tones on her eyes for a sultry look.

Larsa slowly panned the cell phone camera across the room until it settled on her dog, who was sprawled out on an area rug nearby. She zoomed in on her four-legged friend, and the dog appeared to realize the cell phone was there, and quickly glanced over at it.

Larsa’s followers loved the silly update, and the video racked up over 78,100 views within 18 hours. It also received 181 comments from Larsa’s eager fans.

“Coco made the video kinda special with that sweet look,” one fan remarked, loving the pup featured in the clip.

“My god what a woman,” one fan commented, following up the statement with a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You look like Kim Kardashian,” another fan wrote, comparing her to the famous reality television star.

“Beautiful,” another follower added simply.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared another casual snap taken at home with her eager fans. The picture featured Larsa standing in her backyard in the evening. The bushes behind her had outdoor lights glowing, giving the space a cozy vibe, and she showed off her curves in a pair of sweatpants and a black crop top.