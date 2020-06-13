Jen Selter Rocks Several Colorful Bikinis In Her Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video in which she showed off her sculpted body in a wide variety of colorful bikinis. Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post, but many of her followers may recognize that the video was filmed in her gorgeous New York City apartment. She stood in front of a wall with floor-to-ceiling windows that offered a breathtaking view.

Jen’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek low ponytail, and she stood right by the windows as she showed off her body in the different bikinis.

She started off with a red hot bikini, which showed fans a hint of cleavage as well as plenty of her gravity-defying derriere. She went barefoot and wiggled her hips slightly as she rocked the bikini.

The video was edited to then show an orange swimsuit flying onto Jen’s physique. She switched up her poses, sometimes allowing the camera to capture her in profile and sometimes turning towards the window so that her sculpted rear was on display. She rocked a sunshine yellow bikini, a neon one, a stunning royal blue one that looked gorgeous against her skin, and finished off with a white swimsuit.

All of the swimwear managed to show off Jen’s chiselled body to perfection. The bikini bottoms all dipped low, leaving her abs and stomach on full display, and they all also stretched high over her hips for a style that elongated her legs while also showing off her backside.

In the caption of the steamy post, Jen shared a giveaway with her eager followers and pointed them towards a link where they could potentially buy items from her closet.

Whether they were interested in the giveaway or simply wanted to admire her physique in skimpy swimwear, Jen’s followers loved the update. The post received over 136,100 views within 14 hours, and also racked up 327 comments from her fans.

“Perfect as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“How did you record this omg it’s perfect timing,” another follower commented, loving Jen’s video.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Love the dance! Pretty as always!” a fourth fan added.

Jen loves to flaunt her sculpted body in barely-there swimwear. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a throwback video clip from a time she was frolicking in the waves on a gorgeous beach. She rocked a printed bikini for the occasion, and the swimsuit showed off her incredible body as she posed on the beach.