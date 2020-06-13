Zara Larsson Announces New Single ‘Love Me Land’ In Multicolored Versace Jumpsuit

Swedish stunner Zara Larsson took to Instagram to announce that she has a new single being released next month. The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress shared an eye-catching new photo of herself along with the news that didn’t disappoint fans.

Larsson brightened up fans’ timelines in a multicolored jumpsuit that was flared at the bottom. The short-sleeved garment showed off her arms and appeared to be relatively tight-fitted. The blond beauty styled her shoulder-length wavy hair down with a middle part. Larsson kept her nails short and seemingly applied a full face of makeup that included a coat of lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and shimmery silver eyeshadow. She opted for small gold earrings and no other visible accessories.

For her most recent upload, the 22-year-old was captured side on and was surrounded by what looked to be silver scaffolding. Larsson rested her hands on the metal surface in front of her and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She tilted her head to the left slightly and was photographed in a night-time setting.

For her caption, the singer revealed that her next single, “Love Me Land,” will drop next month on July 10. According to The Official Charts, it will be her first single as the lead artist since 2019’s “All The Time.” Earlier this year, she featured on Kygo’s hit “Like It Is” with rapper Tyga.

In the tags, Larsson credited Versace for the jumpsuit.

In the span for 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“BRO THIS ALBUM IS GONNA BE THE LITTEST ALBUM I MEAN BOP AFTER BOP MAAM SHE WORKS HARD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“OMG YES GIRL. AND WHEN CAN WE EXPECT THE ALBUM?!! WE CAN’T WAIT,” another devotee shared.

“Oh bae you are soo beautiful and I am so excited,” remarked a third fan.

“Finally a song after a long break,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Larsson is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer treated fans to a number of throwback photos that were taken last year when on tour with Ed Sheeran. In one snapshot, she stunned in a short blue dress with black detailing. To complete the ensemble, Larsson wore black leather boots and accessorized herself with a necklace. She sported her hair in a high bun and was captured singing on stage in front a huge crowd.