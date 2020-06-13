Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Smoking Hot Red Bikini With Chain Details

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 972,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update in which she flaunted her curves in a smoking-hot red bikini. The bikini in question was from the brand Lady Lux swimwear, and Alexa made sure to acknowledge them by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Alexa didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be on a patio area outside. A privacy wall with wooden boards was visible behind her, with some plants artfully positioned, and the sunshine filtered through the wooden slats, illuminating Alexa’s sun-kissed skin.

The bikini top had simple triangular cups crafted from a bold red fabric. The cups left a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and they had chain details on the straps stretching around her neck, giving the swimsuit a bit of an edgier vibe. She drew even more attention to her chest by layering on two delicate pendant necklaces.

Alexa paired the bikini top with matching bottoms, which consisted of a minuscule patch of red fabric that sat low on her hips, exposing plenty of her toned stomach. Two small metal circles at the edge of the fabric connected it to a series of chains that draped over her hips on the side.

Alexa’s long blond locks hung loose, and in the first picture, she was in the process of flipping her hair. She appeared to have a soft pink lip gloss on her plump lips, which were slightly parted as she gazed seductively at the camera.

In the second snap, Alexa had one hand by her side while the other went to brush away some of her silky strands. In the third and final slide in the update, Alexa had both her hands near her head, raking through her blond hair as she showcased her toned physique for the camera.

Alexa’s followers absolutely loved the red hot post, and it racked up over 2,200 likes within just 25 minutes of going live. It also quickly received 74 comments from her eager fans.

“Red hot perfection,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Red looks perfect on you!!” one fan wrote, loving the vibrant shade against Alexa’s bronzed skin and blond hair.

Whether she’s in swimwear or jeans, Alexa finds ways to show off her enviable figure. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she celebrated the end of the work week by sharing a snap in which she rocked tight high-waisted jeans and a gray strapless crop top that accentuated her hourglass physique.