Lauren Drain Rocks Booty Shorts & A Sexy Sports Bra For Instagram Video

“The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain showed off her sculpted physique for her 3.8 million Instagram followers in her latest video, in which she did several exercises while rocking a skimpy ensemble.

Lauren didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the video clip was filmed outdoors. Lauren had set up a large power lifting cage with barbells and other accessories out on a patio area. The space was surrounded by grass, with trees along the border of the property. Despite the gorgeous sunny day, Lauren’s physique remained the focal point of the video clip.

On top, she wore an aqua blue sports bra that had a low-cut neckline and unique strap detail across her chest. Though the straps stretched across her ample assets, there was still a serious amount of cleavage on display in the top. Two sets of thin double straps stretched over her shoulders, and the look showed off her sculpted arms as well.

Lauren paired the sports bra with some blue printed booty shorts that left little to the imagination. The shorts had a figure-hugging fit, and every inch of the fabric clung to Lauren’s sculpted rear. The bottoms showed off her toned thighs and chiselled abs to perfection.

Lauren finished off the ensemble with a pair of bright pink sneakers. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail, and she appeared to have minimal makeup on.

In addition to showing off her impressive post-partum physique, as she mentioned in the caption of the post, the video was also intended to promote a particular energy beverage. Lauren tagged the beverage company in the caption, and at one point in the video took a break from her strenuous workout by sipping a beverage in a can.

Lauren’s followers couldn’t get enough of the fitness-focused update, and the post racked up over 28,600 views within 19 hours. It also earned 62 comments from her eager fans.

“Body on fire,” one fan commented, emphasizing her point by including two flame emoji in the comment.

“You seriously look amazing! You’re inspiring!” another follower remarked.

“Your abs look awesome,” one fan wrote, captivated by Lauren’s fit physique.

“Wow you are totally back in shape,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Lauren has shared some of her journey back to her sculpted physique after giving birth to her daughter with her Instagram followers. She even gives her fans a peek into her life with the occasional video. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a short clip taken near the beach in San Diego. She decided to squeeze in a workout, but she used her daughter as added weight for resistance training, alternating between showering her baby girl with kisses and working on her sculpted arms.