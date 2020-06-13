Laura Whitmore Sizzles In A Cream Bikini In An Inflatable Pool: ‘Summer Holiday 2020’

The 'Love Island' host wowed in a two-piece.

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore stunned in a new upload shared to her Instagram account on Saturday (June 13) morning as she took a dip in an inflatable paddling pool. The star, who’s best known as the host of Love Island U.K. and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, seriously sizzled as she slipped into a cream bikini to get a little wet in a friend’s backyard.

Laura looked every inch the superstar as she showed off all her hard obvious work in the gym to her 1.1 million followers.

In the first photo, she got up on her knees with both of her hands placed on either side of the clear inflatable pool as she sat about hip deep in the water.

The second snap showed Laura when she sat down with her left leg crossed underneath her body and her right leg bent with her foot on the floor of the pool.

In both snaps, the ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant had her blond hair tied up into a messy bun while she shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. In the first she rocked an oversized oval pair, while she swapped those for a Ray-Ban-style look in the second.

As for her bikini, Laura flashed her glowing tan in a cream look. Her two-piece was made up of a crop-top style top with a square neck and thicker straps over both shoulders.

She kept things matching with skimpy bottoms in the same color. The bikini bottoms sat well below her bellybutton to show off her flat and toned torso. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace.

In the caption, she joked that her dip in the small pool might be the best vacation she’ll get this year amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as she’s thought to be riding out the pandemic in London.

She playfully told fans that it was her “Summer Holiday 2020” as she pointed out the perks of not having any jet lag, but did admit that the water she sat in was “freezing.”

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“You’re beautiful!!,” one fan said with a green heart emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” another commented.

“Looking hot,” a third fan wrote with a fire emoji.

Laura’s bikini upload has received more than 29,000 likes in just over two hours.

The star was supposed to jet off to much sunnier climes this summer for the latest season of Love Island. However, as The Inquisitr reported last month, the 2020 edition of the popular British reality series has been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.