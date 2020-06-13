John Stamos Thrills Fans As He Poses With ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler In Epic ’80s Throwback

Blackie and Fonzie were two of the biggest TV heartthrobs of the early 1980s.

John Stamos took fans back in time with an epic photo with Henry Winkler from their days as TV heartthrobs. In a photo shared to Instagram, Stamos was pictured with the Happy Days star back in the early 1980s as they took a break during what appeared to be a television-themed softball game.

In the pic taken during his years playing Blackie Parrish on General Hospital, Stamos was wearing a white and green t-shirt with the title of the ABC soap wriiten on it. Winkler traded his signature leather jacket for a full softball uniform complete with the Happy Days logo as the two stars posed together by the dugout during a star-studded event that had their shows going head-to-head.

In the caption to the pic, Stamos noted that we all could use a little “Fonz” these days. Winkler famously played the Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli character on Happy Days from 1974 t0 1984 and was the long-running sitcom’s breakout star.

In comments to Stamos’ post, thrilled fans reacted to seeing two of the biggest stars of the era posing together back in the day.

“Blackie and Fonzie – a trip down memory lane. You’re both awesome,” one fan wrote.

“The two coolest dudes I grew up watching,” another added.

Other fans got nostalgic over the simpler times depicted in the photo.

“Yes please let’s bring back the good times and the normalcy of the world,” one follower wrote.

And others wanted to know the score of the celebrity ball game.

“Who won? That’s what I want to know!” a fan wrote.

Happy Days fans know that the close-knit cast of the ABC sitcom had a softball team that played in major stadiums across the world. The squad included the show’s writers, cast and crew members, per MeTV, and stars from other ABC sitcoms of the time, including Tom Hanks (Bosom Buddies), Robin Williams (Mork and Mindy), Tony Danza (Who’s the Boss?) and Penny Marshall (Laverne and Shirley) were sometimes on the rotating lineup.

The star-studded team sometimes played before Major League baseball games in famous stadiums such as Wrigley Field, Candlestick Park, and Shea Stadium. In addition, the team traveled to Japan and Germany to play softball games, where Winkler was often the pitcher, according to People.

During one particularly long stretch during a cast trip to American military bases in West Germany, Winkler pitched three games in three days as the team went up against an Army all-star squad at Bad Kissingen.