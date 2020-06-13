Stassi Schroeder Seen For The First Time Since ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing, Joining Fiance Beau Clark For A Walk

Stassi Schroeder was spotted out in Los Angeles on Friday for the first time since losing several business partnerships and her Vanderpump Rules job, the Daily Mail reported. The blond author was photographed with her fiance, Beau Clark, as they walked around the city.

These pictures were the first ones to surface of the star since Bravo and Evolution Media decided to terminate her employment after allegations of racial profiling came to light. Stassi’s former co-star, Faith Stowers, recently accused the Next Level Basic author of calling the cops on her and making racially insensitive comments, including calling The Challenge contestant’s hair “nappy.”

Stassi was spotted wearing a little black dress with a camel-colored cardigan over it. The star’s blond hair was pulled back into a bun and she sported flat, black leather sandals. Beau was more casual in shorts and a tee-shirt. Both reality stars had on sunglasses as they walked hand-in-hand. The couple had protective masks with them, although Stassi only wore her jeweled version when she entered and exited establishments. The couple had serious looks on their faces and did not interact with anyone.

These photographs were taken the same day that TMZ reported the podcast host’s entire “Straight Up with Stassi LIVE” tour was canceled. The reality star had taken her show on the road with Beau and comedian Taylor Strecker. The events played to sold-out venues across the country and discussed the couple’s upcoming wedding and other things going on in Stassi’s life.

Originally on hiatus due to the current pandemic, TMZ has now confirmed that the tour has been canceled. Venues were slowly pulling the plug one by one, and eventually, the entire circuit was scrapped.

On top of all of the lost business deals and bad press Stassi is dealing with, the former Witches of WEHO wine owner was also dropped by her public relations team. The star, along with former castmate Kristen Doute, has hired new representation. Steve Honig is now on board as their crisis PR manager.

Steve stated to the Daily Mail that the ladies have “acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished.”

The PR executive continued that the women were working toward putting this situation behind them.

“Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful, and sincere.”

Stassi and Kristen were not the only ones fired from Vanderpump Rules. New additions to the cast, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, were also let go after racist tweets from their accounts resurfaced online.