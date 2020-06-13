Simone Biles Flaunts Her Amazing Physique As She Poses With Her Two Adorable French Bulldogs

Simone Biles shares a family snapshot.

Simone Biles seems to be making the most of her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic by relaxing by the pool and spending time with her two adorable French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo. The Olympic Gold Medalist took to Instagram on Friday to show off her amazing athletic body posing with both members of her little family.

Standing in what appears to be the front or the back of her house in Texas, Simone was flaunting her muscular body in a white Nike outfit. The halter-style crop top stops just below the gymnast’s bosom, displaying her incredible abs. The matching white shorts hugged her petite hips and the very top of her thighs. The shorts had a wide black waistband that has the words “Pro Nike” on them. Right above the waistband, you can see her glittering naval ring. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. The entire ensemble flaunted Simone’s well-toned physique. Her calf muscles are outrageous, as seen in the snapshot.

Simone’s hair was piled on the top of her head and stood straight up. She then fanned the hair out into a unique style. She appears to either had been makeup free or wearing very minimal makeup. Simone just recently cut her own hair into a shorter style, in which she showed off in an Instagram post, as previously detailed by The Inquisitr.

In this recent Instagram snap, Simone Biles was holding onto her newest pooch, Rambo, in one arm, while her other arm is hanging by her side. Rambo’s legs are dangling down in a cute pose. On the other side of her is Lilo, who is sitting pretty with a scarf around her neck. It’s obvious from her previous posts how much Simone loves her animals.They even have their own Instagram account that she set up two years ago when Lilo was just a small puppy.

The 23-year-old athlete’s 3.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of this sweet family photo. Even Simone’s fellow gymnast, Laurie Hernandez, wrote in the comments how much she loved it. Her fans not only love the dogs, but her calves are also highlighted in the comments.

“Dem calf muscles be poppin,” one follower observed.

“Sweet sweet family!!” another fan wrote.

The background of the photo reveals the beautiful brick structure of Simone’s house. She and her pooches were standing in front of the big sliding glass doors with another door seen on the left. Simone Biles had spent plenty of time just hanging out at home through the COVID-19 crisis, but that also meant that her fans enjoyed a few extra photos of her chilling by her pool and hanging with her dogs.