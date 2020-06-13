Carrie Underwood Stuns In New Selfie As She Lies Back On A Blanket

The singer enjoyed the summer sun in a stunning new photo.

Carrie Underwood stunned in a new snap posted to her Instagram account this week as she laid back on a blanket in the sunshine. The gorgeous mom of two wowed in the photo she shared with her 9.7 million followers on June 12, which showed her as she posed for a selfie while she spent a little time outside.

In the picture, which can still be seen via her Instagram story for a few more hours, Carrie posed on her back with her left arm bent and hand behind her head with a black smartwatch on her wrist. She relaxed on a red and white flannel blanket which was placed over a patch of grass that could be seen in the top left corner.

The country superstar looked years younger than her age as she gave the camera a coy smile with her nude, glossy lips together.

The 37-year-old singer slightly squinted her eyes to give the camera a pretty sultry look. Her makeup was fresh and dewy as her blemish-free skin glowed in the natural sunlight with a slight highlight on her cheek.

Carrie — who previously shared another gorgeous selfie with her Instagram followers when she headed out on a makeup-free five-mile morning run with a girlfriend — had her long blond hair down and flowing down her back. She pushed her locks back and away from her face to let her obvious natural beauty do all the talking.

She had her right arm down by her side and proudly gave fans just a glimpse at all her hard work in the gym with a peak at her toned bicep.

The American Idol Season 4 winner rocked a gray marl tank top with a round neck. Her top appeared to have the word “Nurture” written in a bold white font across her chest as well as another round symbol underneath which was cropped out of the shot.

The “Drinking Alone” singer didn’t reveal exactly where she was when she took her relaxation session, but did hint to her followers that she didn’t necessarily need an occasion to enjoy the summer sun.

“Sometimes you have to lie on a blanket in the grass…” she captioned the photo.

The latest look at how Carrie has been spending her downtime at home amid the ongoing pandemic came less than a week after the “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer gave fans another candid peek into her private life. She shared a number of very personal family photos with fans in an adorable video posted to her TikTok account in celebration of her husband Mike Fisher’s 40th birthday on June 5.