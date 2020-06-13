Stevie J Reportedly Won’t Testify Against Faith Evans, Domestic Violence Charges Have Been Dropped

The domestic violence charge singer Faith Evans was facing has been dropped, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told TMZ. They are unable to prosecute because Faith’s husband, rapper Stevie J, refused to testify against her in court.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Faith was arrested last month after the cops were called to her Los Angeles-area home. The couple had a disagreement which allegedly “turned violent.” It was unclear at the time what caused the conflict. The police on the scene arrested Faith after they saw Stevie J with evident scratches on his face.

Law enforcement officials revealed to TMZ that Stevie J was the one who called the police when the incident occurred. The producer’s intentions were simply to have Faith leave the house. Stevie J reportedly never wanted Faith arrested or prosecuted. But Faith was arrested that night and booked for felony domestic violence. Notorious B.I.G.’s former wife was able to post bond and was released hours later.

The news that Stevie J won’t testify against Faith comes after he announced on Wednesday that he and his wife were doing well. The Inquisitr reported that the music industry insider spoke to The Shade Room and shared that the couple was going strong after the alleged domestic violence incident.

“That’s my wife and I love her! I’m not going anywhere!” Stevie said. “God’s got us.”

The record producer, whose real name is Steven Jordan, did not go into much detail as to how he is moving forward with Faith during the conversation. He declined to provide information on the night in question, nor did he answer if the couple was seeking any sort of outside counseling.

Rumors of difficulties in their relationship had been swirling for some time. TMZ reported “palpable tension” between the pair at the Essence Festival in New Orleans last year. The couple also unfollowed one another on social media at one point — although that has apparently changed and Stevie recently took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday.

“Today a true Queen was born and I’m grateful to be your friend & your husband. You are a gem & I appreciate you & love you for allowing me to see what love truly is,” the DJ wrote in the caption.

Faith responded with two simple heart emoji.

The couple has been married since 2018, and between them share 10 children. They met over 20 years ago and admitted their relationship progressed slowly.