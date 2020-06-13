Alexa Dellanos Goes Full Bombshell In A Bandeau Bikini At The Pool

The update came from Puerto Rico, where Alexa quarantined herself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexa Dellanos headed into the weekend with a pair of steamy bikini shots that were sure to send temperatures soaring on her Instagram page. Her latest update showed the blond bombshell posing poolside as she basked in the twilight. Alexa looked sensational in a pink bandeau two-piece that showed off her hourglass curves. She put her insane figure on display from different angles, treating fans to a back-and-front view of her voluptuous assets.

The pics were snapped against a gorgeous tropical scenery and had a strong artistic vibe, dazzling the audience with a breathtaking seascape. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Puerto Rico’s Fajardo region, and showed a splendid view of the sun setting over a vast green valley bordering the shoreline. The sky looked ablaze at dusk and was filled with picturesque clouds that gave way to glaring steaks of golden and reddish light.

The paradisiacal backdrop seemed to have made quite the impression on Alexa’s fans, who commented on the stunning view.

“I wouldn’t mind spending quarantine there,” wrote gal pal and social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa, leaving a two-hearts emoji. “Miss you!” continued her message.

“Honestly this should be a yoga picture! It’s so serene and peaceful!” chimed in another Instagrammer, who added an emoji of two hands folded in prayer.

The first snapshot shared with fans showed Alexa sitting on the edge of the pool with her back to the camera. She held both hands atop her head in a relaxed pose and was looking towards the horizon, seemingly taking in the magnificent sights. Her long, platinum-blond tresses tumbled down her back in loose waves, nearly grazing her cheeky bikini bottoms. The item had a wide back and a high-rise waistline that accentuated her lithe physique, perfectly displaying her peachy posterior thanks to its high cut.

A swipe to the next slide saw the busty blonde posing from the front. She was knee-deep in the pool, flaunting her killer curves as she put one leg forward and arched her back. Alexa teased fans as she tugged on her bottoms, sliding her thumb under the waistband. She held her other hand across her hip, her fingers seemingly inching their way towards the belly button. The shot also offered a more detailed look at her clingy top, which sat low on her chest, exposing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. Likewise, her sculpted midriff was on display, as were her thighs.

Alexa wasn’t gazing into the camera, but rather glanced into the distance with a captivated look. Her head was turned to the side, showing her beautiful features from the profile. Her skin and hair looked wet, suggesting the model had gone for a dip in the water before striking the sultry pose.

The upload appeared to be a fan-favorite, racking up close to 72,000 likes overnight — considerably more than any of her recent posts. In addition to the whopping number of likes, admirers also left 550-plus comments under the photos, praising the 24-year-old for her beauty and seductive look.

“You look fantastic in that bikini top to bottom,” read one message, trailed by an assortment of flattering emoji, which included an hourglass and a peach that appeared to allude to Alexa’s endless curves.

“Your photos make anyone fall in love, always so beautiful,” gushed another fan.

The update comes one day after Alexa showed off her bombshell figure while taking a walk on the beach in a revealing one-piece swimsuit.