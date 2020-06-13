Laura Amy Shows Off Buns In A Skimpy Mismatched Bikini

The model posed on her knees for a sexy mirror selfie shared to Instagram.

Fitness and lingerie model Laura Amy served up a sexy look this morning, taking to Instagram to share a bikini selfie that spotlighted her curvaceous derrière. The Australian beauty got down on her knees for the steamy shot, posing on the floor with her legs spread and her back seductively arched. She snapped the pic in the mirror, focusing all of the attention on her ample posterior. The photo captured her from a mid-profile angle that also teased a glimpse of her chest and showed off her toned thigh. Laura pointed out the flattering angle in the caption, penning a cheeky message that immediately got fans talking in the comments.

“Any angle works in your favor,” replied one person, leaving a pair of hearts and a heart-eyes emoji for the gorgeous brunette.

“Haven’t seen a bad angle yet,” was another reply, trailed by a trio of eyes, heart, and fire emoji.

The 28-year-old model rocked a mismatched thong bikini from Fashion Nova, one of the online retailers Laura frequently collaborates with. Earlier this week, she advertised the brand in another swimsuit post that saw her modeling an impossibly tiny nude bikini, as covered at the time by The Inquisitr. This time around, she opted for a vibrant palette, slipping into a jade top and black bottoms.

Since the selfie offered a back view of the bathing suit, followers weren’t able to get a good look at the top apart from the thin straps going around her shoulder and back. However, it was easy to spot that the item provided insufficient coverage for her generous curves. The top appeared to have triangular cups that were a tad too small, flashing quite a bit of sideboob and underboob. The vivid green color leaped at the viewer, and was decorated with a black print that seemed to emulate tiger stripes.

Meanwhile, the bottoms were a glossy dark shade that immediately caught the eye, luring the gaze towards her insane curves. The thong left barely anything to the imagination thanks to its incredible high cut and minuscule triangle back, perfectly flaunting her peachy buns. The piece had thick side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her trim midriff. The low-rise scooped waistline further emphasized her lithe midsection.

Laura accessorized with her usual bling, sporting chunky hoop earrings and a matching bangle bracelet. She pulled up her long, raven tresses, showing off her supple neck and back. A nude manicure completed the look, which also included a chic glam that appeared to involve voluminous lashes, arched eyebrows, highlighted cheeks, and a glossy dark-nude shade on her full lips.

The model posed in front of a beige couch, one adorned with several matching throw pillows. A curved floor lamp completed the décor, seemingly mirroring her knockout figure.

The selfie appeared to be a huge hit with her fans, reeling in more than 4,000 likes in under 30 of posting. As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over one hour and has already amassed double the likes, in addition to nearly 260 messages. Fellow models flocked to the comments section to praise Laura for the hot look.

“Holey [sic] shit my phone just broke in half you’re that hot,” wrote Love Island Australia alum Millie Fuller, who added a fire emoji.

“Wow hottie,” commented DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal, bumping up the number of fire emoji at the end of her post to two.

The update comes one day after Laura shared another spicy selfie wherein she exposed her bountiful cleavage.