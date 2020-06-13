Aaron Carter Shares That He Is Engaged To Melanie Martin: ‘Love Wins’

Aaron Carter is officially engaged to Melanie Martin, Hollywood Life reported on Friday. The pop singer shared the news on his Instagram account via a photograph of Melanie’s hands sporting a hefty diamond engagement ring and bright pink fingernails.

The news is somewhat surprising considering Aaron and Melanie have had something of a whirlwind romance. Four days ago, Aaron shared a recording of a YouTube livestream, where he discussed their “love story.”

In the video, he revealed that Melanie had suffered from a miscarriage, and the two had gotten “back together.”

The 32-year-old also said that the two were eager to try for another baby.

“We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

Back in March, Melanie was arrested on domestic violence charges. At the time, the “I Want Candy” singer said he had no plans to be with her again, but that changed when it was revealed she was pregnant in April.

However, according to Hollywood Life, Aaron was spotted with a new girlfriend, Viktoria Aleeva, just days after he and Melanie disclosed the pregnancy news.

In Aaron’s Instagram video from earlier this week, he said that he and his now-fiancée are considering attending couples’ therapy.

The recent photo that Aaron shared on social media has already garnered over 8,700 likes from the star’s fans. However, he did choose to turn off comments on the post, which could indicate that responses have not been entirely positive.

Aaron seemed to hint at the possibility in his previous video share when he told fans that there was “nothing you can send me or do that I don’t already know, nor do I give a f–k,” per Hollywood Life.

He also said that he would not allow anyone to interfere in their relationship.

Since people have not been able to let Aaron and Melanie how they feel on his Instagram post, dozens have taken to Twitter to express their feelings on the engagement. A few users have theorized that the couple staged her pregnancy to get attention.

“This will last a month, max, unless he is angling for another reality tv appearance. She is thirsty too,” tweeted one user.

On the other hand, several fans wrote supportive messages toward the couple. A few who joked that they were sad their celebrity crush was officially off the market.

“Aaron Carter is engaged and 8-10 year old me (as well as current me) is HEART BROKEN,” wrote a fan.