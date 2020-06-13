Liz Katz Flaunts Her Pregnant Belly In Skimpy Striped Dress

Cosplay model Liz Katz shared another adorable pregnancy update with her 1.2 million Instagram followers late Friday night.

The stunner modeled a striped dress that fit her curvaceous figure like a glove. Her outfit included spaghetti straps that allowed Liz to showcase her shapely shoulders, including her eye-catching black-and-white tattoo inked along her upper left arm.

Since her dress had a low-cut neckline, the mom-to-be managed to show off her abundant cleavage. At the center of her neckline was a cute front tie that drew the eye to her bountiful chest.

The bottom hemline of her outfit appeared to be rather short, so Liz playfully tugged on the bottom to ensure that her nether regions were hidden from view, yet she still managed to flaunt her slim thighs. Her other hand cupped her pregnant belly.

To complete her overall ensemble, Liz pulled her messy blond hair into a high fountain ponytail, while leaving several tendrils loose to frame her face. She accessorized with a black choker necklace and seemed to wear a light layer of makeup that highlighted her full lips and eyes. It appeared that Liz had used some white or silver eyeshadow in the corners of her eyes along with some mascara. As a final touch, it looked like she shaded in her lips with pink gloss.

Liz posed for the sultry new snap in what appeared to be her bathroom. She stood in front of a bathtub while cupping her swollen stomach and peering at the camera. A window was visible behind her with the blinds pulled shut, and a few tiny figurines lined the tiled wall above her tub along with what looked like a fake plant.

In her caption, Liz joked that she really liked her current look, and she wanted to know if anyone else appreciated it as much as her. Her post quickly garnered tons of attention from her fans, within three hours of going live it accumulated over 17,700 likes and more than 500 comments.

“Being pregnant has made you so much sexier,” gushed one fan.

“Oh my God. Ur belly is getting bigger. The baby will look so pretty. I’m so happy for u,” raved another.

“My wife is currently 6 months pregnant and I cannot keep my hands off her….. I have a thing,” chimed in a third person.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Liz had shared a smoking hot photo of herself cosplaying as Jessica Rabbit from the famous film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?.