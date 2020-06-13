‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Sharon Gains An Unwilling Mother-In-Law

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, June 15 teases moments from February 19, 1996 when Sharon and Nick tie the knot for the first time, but it isn’t all butterflies and rainbows because Nikki objects to her son tying himself to Sharon for life. Plus, Cricket has some romantic problems of her own as she tries to choose between Paul and Danne while Katherine pushes Dina to go after John Abbott.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) walk down the aisle despite Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) objections, according to SheKnows Soaps. Sharon enjoys breakfast with her mother after Nick gives her a special wedding day wakeup phone call. Then, Victoria (then Heather Tom) helps her prepare for the biggest day of her life.

Unfortunately for the happy couple, Nikki is not a thrilled mother-in-law to be. She wanted her son to marry somebody closer to his economic background and throw a huge, Newman-style party. Unfortunately for Nikki, Nick chose Sharon, and they decide to keep things simple and small, which is absolutely perfect for them. They say their heartfelt vows and become man and wife.

Meanwhile, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) is torn between Paul (Doug Davidson) and Danny (Michael Damian). Just days before the Newman wedding, Christine was not able to marry Paul, and now she does not even know what she wants. Is it Paul or Danny who holds her heart? Ultimately, she leaves Paul alone and heads to work to think things through. However, Danny gets wind of Chris’s location, so he shows up to plead his case to her. He believes that Christine chose not to marry Paul because she loves him. Cricket tells Danny that he’s wrong, but it is not clear if she truly means what she says.

Finally, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) encourages Dina (Marla Adams) to pursue John (Jerry Douglas). Dina decides Genoa City is not for her. She believes she made a mistake even choosing to return, so she packs up her things and says her goodbye to her children as well as Katherine. Kay tries to tell her friend to stick around and try to get something going again with John, but Dina’s heart just isn’t in it. She spends some time discussing her decision with Jack (Peter Bergman), who desperately wants her to stick around and be a mother to him and his sisters. It is not meant to be, though, and Dina sticks firmly to her plan and leaves Jack in tears.