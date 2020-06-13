Valeria Orsini Captivates In Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini On A Boat

Valeria Orsini enjoyed a beautiful day in Miami, and in a new Instagram post from today, she shared a snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini. She posed on top of plush seating aboard a boat, with the blue waters were visible behind her.

The model’s swimsuit was tiny and revealing, and in particular, her top only had small pieces of fabric that covered the middle of her chest. Her cleavage and sideboob were visible, and her tiny waist and flat abs were also in view. Her bikini bottoms only peeked through, with dark side ties that were placed high on her hips. According to her tag, the swimsuit was from the brand Lotus Couture.

Valeria balanced herself on the edge of the seating and propped out her legs to the side with her right knee higher than her left. She placed her left hand behind her and raised her right hand by her ear.

Valeria wore her hair down in soft waves and her voluminous curls were mostly brushed in front of her left shoulder. The bright sunlight emphasized her glowing, light blond highlights. Her dark makeup application served to add glam to her look, and it seemingly included purple eyeshadow, long lashes, mascara, blush, and dark pink lipstick. She kept the focus entirely on herself by forgoing jewelry.

Behind her were a stretch of water, a wooded shoreline, and a mostly clear sky with hazy white clouds near the horizon.

The picture has been liked over 22,100 times in the first six hours since it went life, and her admirers had lots of nice things to say in the comments section.

In particular, many people focused on Valeria’s caption and turned it into a compliment.

“Looking perfect too boo!!” gushed a social media user.

“NO! Your [sic] perfect, got it,” declared a second follower.

Others commented on her good looks.

“Such a hottie,” raved a third admirer.

“What a picture Valeria.!!!..my best wishes to you and all the best,” wrote another fan.

In addition, Valeria posted another summery photo three days ago, that time rocking a bikini at the beach. She sat on a lounge chair that was covered in a black-and-white towel and sat cross-legged. She accessorized with a large-brimmed hat and tugged at the sides with her hands. The model appeared to be having a blast as she gave a flirty kissy face. Her dark sunglasses obscured her eyes and her luxurious curls were brushed in front of her shoulders.