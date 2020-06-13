Young Bae Sizzles In Black Bikini Under A Sheer Dragon Dress

Black Ink Crew’s Young Bae shared three new updates to her Instagram feed today, and the photos were all seemingly from the same photo shoot. In the first snap of the day, the Korean stunner wore a black bikini under a see-through dragon dress, and her curvy figure was on full show.

The model stood with her body facing the camera straight-on and propped out her right leg to the side. She parted her lips slightly and gave a flirty look, leaving her hands by her sides. For the photo, she posed in front of a blank wall with a light blue tint.

Bae’s bikini top hugged her chest and left her cleavage on show, and her bottoms had a high-waisted, brief-style fit. In addition, her dress added to the risqué vibes as it featured a high neckline, short sleeves, and a high hem. The sheer black fabric had a red dragon design throughout.

Bae wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and her long, soft wavy locks were brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her minimal makeup application included light eyeshadow, bright pink blush, and matching glossy lipstick. Unlike her usual look, the reality TV star opted to go without false lashes or heavy eyeshadow.

The stunner accessorized with a long silver necklace that featured a circular charm on top and a Christian cross charm on the bottom. She also rocked a couple of silver bracelets on her left wrist, including one that had many charms.

The update has been popular so far and has garnered over 41,400 likes. Many of Bae’s admirers also took to the comments section.

“You anit [sic] gotta do us like that,” one person joked.

“You LOOK AMAZING,” gushed a second supporter.

“Good morning beautiful,” expressed a third social media user.

“You look good hunnay,” raved another follower.

Bae also shared two more photos today and rocked a couple of similar outfits with the same red dragon design. One was a tank top and leggings set, and another was a sheer top with a miniskirt.

Bae also showed off her physique in another Instagram update that she posted on March 3, that time modeling a workout ensemble. She was photographed striking a pose on the floor in front of a half-circle window. Her outfit included a light blue sports bra, a long-sleeved shirt accent, and dark leggings. She extended her left leg to the side and propped up her right knee. She also glanced to the side and placed her right arm on her leg.