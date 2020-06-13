Donald Trump’s Campaign Manager Says 300,000 People Registered For Tickets To Tulsa Rally

Donald Trump’s supporters are ready to see him in person again, with the president’s campaign manager announcing on Friday that 300,000 people registered for tickets to the first in-person rally in months to be held next week.

The president’s campaign announced this week that they will be holding a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, the first event Trump has held in more than three months as he was forced to shutter the campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reports had indicated that Trump was growing anxious to get out of the White House and traveling again since his last campaign event in early March, and he held a series of campaign-style events at manufacturing facilities making supplies to address the coronavirus.

Trump’s supporters are apparently anxious to see him again as well. Campaign manager Brad Parscale took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce that registration for next week’s rally topped 300,000.

The rally itself has come under scrutiny for its timing. June 19 marks Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation. Critics say that Trump chose to hold the rally that day in Tulsa, a city that had one of the worst instances of racial violence in American history. In 1921, white mobs attacked and killed hundreds of black residents in the city, burning down neighborhoods and attacking black businesses.

Many of the president’s critics have taken aim at the rally location, especially as it was scheduled amid growing national unrest following the death of George Floyd and calls to address systemic racism.

The 300,000 people who have registered for the rally apparently won’t let the coronavirus stop them from seeing the president — even though the campaign explicitly warned them of the risks involved. As The Inquisitr reported, the registration site for the Tulsa rally contained a disclaimer that attending a public gathering is a risk amid the pandemic, and that people who attend do so at their own risk.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” a notice on the Trump campaign website read. “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”