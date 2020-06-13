Devin Brugman Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty New Instagram Selfies

Devin Brugman shared a flirty new photo series on her Instagram page today, and they were four different selfies she took while wearing a low-cut top. Her cleavage peeked through in many of the shots, and she appeared to be enjoying her day.

In the first photo, she glanced at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a pout. Her halter-style top may have been a bikini top, a shirt, or a dress, as it was hard to know for certain. Either way, it was black and allowed her to showcase her cleavage.

The zoomed-in photo meant that Devin’s hair and makeup application was front and center. She wore her locks down and brushed behind her in a casual manner and added pops of color to her look with her makeup application that looked to include peach eyeshadow, blush, and matching glossy lipstick. She also sported a couple of charm necklaces, one of them with writing. The tag revealed that the jewelry was from Lajoux.

The model sat in a cream-colored couch and her skin glowed thanks to the natural light that flooded the room.

The second photo was similar, except Devin glanced down to her side and revealed her gold earrings.

In the next snap, she lifted her left shoulder and placed her chin on it as she smiled with her lips closed.

The final shot showed her from further away as she smiled and leaned into the side of the couch. Behind her was a well-decorated room with a wooden floor.

The set has been liked more than 9,300 times so far and the comments section was packed with compliments from her fans.

“Beautiful boss babe,” raved a social media user.

“Where is your Yaro necklace from?” wondered a curious follower.

Others showed appreciation for her shout-out to her fans in the caption.

“Love you too babe have a great weekend,” gushed a third devotee.

“Thank you Have a great weekend,” wrote a fourth supporter.

In addition, Devin’s fans may have noticed that she shared another flirty update yesterday, that time opting for an animal-print swimsuit. She was photographed poolside with a glass of water in her hand, and she appeared to be mid-laugh. She placed her left hand by her hip and closed her eyes. Her one-piece swimsuit had a low neckline that left her cleavage on show and also had a high leg cut. She also wore her hair back in a low ponytail.