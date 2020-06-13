Hailey Clauson Rocks A Tight Leopard-Print Bikini In New Photo

Hailey Clauson took to her Instagram page a few days ago to share a swimsuit pic from the beach, and she followed it up today with a new bikini photo. She posed in a tight, leopard-print ensemble and showed off her toned body.

The model stood slightly off-center and appeared to be leaning forward slightly with her hands on her knees. The shot was taken from a low vantage point, and she glanced at the camera with a curious expression on her face with her lips slightly parted. The angle of the shot also emphasized her slender figure with her tiny waist peeking through.

Hailey’s bikini top had a structured fit with a low neckline that left her cleavage on show, and the angle of the shot also emphasized her chest. Moreover, her small bottoms had a low curvy waistline with thick straps, and her toned abs were on show.

She wore her hair down and her short locks were brushed in front of her shoulders. Her minimal makeup application appeared to include light pink lipstick and a hint of shimmery eyeshadow, as she seemed to go without mascara or fake lashes to flaunt her natural beauty. The only accessory she sported was her small bucket hat and silver necklace, the latter which was mostly obscured by her hair.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, and the backdrop was entirely composed of the sky. There were white fluffy clouds everywhere, and the stunner was lit up from the side. Even so, much of her figure was left in the shadows with her skin glowing and looking flawless.

The snap has been liked over 7,500 times so far and her fans headed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“No stop I can’t handle it,” complimented an admirer.

“Well, congratulations! You won Instagram today!” exclaimed a second social media user.

Others commented on her ensemble.

“Where is this suit from? I love it!” wrote a third supporter.

“Sexy Jungle CAT!!!” gushed another devotee.

In addition, the blonde posted another eye-catching update on April 26, that time posing in another swimsuit. She opted for a classic-cut one-piece, and it was an off-white color with thin straps and a scoop neckline. It was made of a textured fabric, and she also wore a marigold yellow long-sleeved shirt with the side of it falling down her shoulder. She held a white mug in her hand and leaned against a tan wall with a sultry pout.