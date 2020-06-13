Tamra Judge Teases New Show With Vicki Gunvalson In Celebratory Photo

Tamra Judge is all smiles in her newest Instagram post where she teases her new show with longtime pal Vicki Gunvalson. The former Real Housewives of Orange County stars announced they were leaving the show back in January, confusing fans on whether they voluntarily left or were fired. It wasn’t until later that it was revealed the two women were let go, but the duo started suggesting they had a new show in the works.

It looks like things are still going smoothly on this mysterious production if this newest post is an indication. In the new photo, Tamra is out at Orange County’s Five Wines Wine Bar with Vicki and four other women. All the ladies are smiling in the photo as they raise their glasses to an unknown cause.

“Celebrating something exciting,” Tamra wrote, followed by the hashtag “#tamra&vickinewshow.”

Tamra then told her followers to calm down and that restaurants in Orange County were open. The reality star began to get a lot of hate in her comment section for being out amid the pandemic, and for not wearing a mask. She clapped back at some of the commenters saying masks were not required in the restaurant and that she was allowed to be out, especially after being home for four months.

One commenter also asked where Shannon Beador was since she was noticeably absent from the photo.

“She’s vile,” Tamra snapped back.

It had been reported months back that Tamra and Vicki were no longer on good terms with Shannon due to the fallout from their firing from RHOC. Shannon appears to be on good terms now with Kelly Dodd and Brauwyn Windham-Burke, two women who couldn’t be further distanced from Vicki and Tamra.

Vicki shared Tamra’s post to her own social media page with the caption “Whoop it up,” her signature catchphrase.

Former Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken commented on Vicki’s photo as well, saying she was excited for her and Tamra.

For now, it’s unknown if this potential new show will air on Bravo, a different network, or possibly online. A source recently told Us Weekly that the women aren’t close to launching their new show, but it is in the works. Tamra also told the outlet on a separate occasion that the show would feature the pair traveling in an RV for a road trip, but things had been put on hold because of the pandemic. Now that states are reopening, this could mean things are steadily moving along for the Dos Amigas.